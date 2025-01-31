January 31, 2025

Spot Plays Feb. 1

January 31, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Dashing Delta, 4-1
(8th) Sunday Girl, 9-2
Charles Town (1st) Flamant, 5-1
(3rd) Nay’s Only One, 7-2
Delta Downs (3rd) Adieu Aces, 6-1
(4th) Gypsyroselee, 8-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) We’ll Do It Live, 8-1
(5th) Black Dog, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Spider Belle, 4-1
(6th) Echo Lane, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Mandy’s Miss, 8-1
(6th) Complexity Jane, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (6th) Majestic Oops, 4-1
(7th) Lemonesse, 8-1
Santa Anita (1st) Dealers Special, 7-2
(6th) Liguria, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Miss C Banker, 7-2
(3rd) Bar Down Express, 9-2
Turfway Park (1st) Goddess of War, 9-2
(3rd) Swayback Jack, 9-2

*


