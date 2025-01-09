January 9, 2025

Spot Plays Jan. 10

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (4th) Follow Your Arrow, 6-1
    (6th) Wouldja Couldja, 6-1
Charles Town   (2nd) Corri Felice, 9-2
    (7th) Upswell, 4-1
Delta Downs   (2nd) Lola and Rose, 7-2
    (8th) Up N Gone, 4-1
Fair Grounds   (3rd) Always Practical, 5-1
    (6th) Love Pack, 3-1
Gulfstream Park   (5th) Fregon, 6-1
    (6th) River Dog, 4-1
Oaklawn Park   canceled
     
Penn National   (8th) Sweet Talia, 4-1
    (10th) Smuggler’s Gold, 9-2
Santa Anita   (1st) Goodfella, 5-1
    (6th) Yacowlef, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (2nd) Night of Magic, 3-1
    (4th) Grand Park View, 7-2
Turfway Park   (5th) Chardan, 7-2
    (7th) Dixie Devil, 9-2

