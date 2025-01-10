January 10, 2025

Spot Plays Jan. 11

January 10, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (4th) Golden Purchase, 8-1
    (5th) Social Hour, 9-2
Charles Town   (2nd) Andy Mae, 7-2
    (7th) Lil Miss Honkytonk, 7-2
Delta Downs   (4th) Tiz Sweet Candy, 5-1
    (6th) Upturned Brim, 7-2
Fair Grounds   (1st) Runnin Munnin, 3-1
    (6th) Hay Jude, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (8th) Smart Spending, 4-1
    (10th) Secret Chat, 3-1
Santa Anita   (8th) Devil Among Us, 6-1
    (10th) Style Cat, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (6th) Union Harmony, 5-1
    (10th) Eddie the Great, 6-1
Turfway Park   (2nd) Big Vince, 3-1
    (4th) Looking Good Lewis, 8-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2025 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs