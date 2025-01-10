Spot Plays Jan. 11

|Aqueduct
|
|(4th) Golden Purchase, 8-1
|
|
|(5th) Social Hour, 9-2
|Charles Town
|
|(2nd) Andy Mae, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) Lil Miss Honkytonk,
7-2
|Delta
Downs
|
|(4th) Tiz Sweet Candy, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) Upturned Brim, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|
|(1st) Runnin Munnin, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Hay Jude, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(8th) Smart Spending, 4-1
|
|
|(10th) Secret Chat, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(8th) Devil Among Us, 6-1
|
|
|(10th) Style Cat, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(6th) Union Harmony, 5-1
|
|
|(10th) Eddie the Great, 6-1
|Turfway Park
|
|(2nd) Big Vince, 3-1
|
|
|(4th) Looking Good Lewis,
8-1
