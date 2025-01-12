January 13, 2025

Spot Plays Jan. 13

January 12, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (4th) Mshindi, 6-1
    (10th) Mr. Frederickson, 6-1
Parx Racing   (3rd) Melody’s Kiss, 4-1
    (5th) Amity Road, 6-1
Turf Paradise   (7th) El Alto Hombre, 3-1
    (8th) Star Entry, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2025 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs