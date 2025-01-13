January 13, 2025

Spot Plays Jan. 14

January 13, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (3rd) Spin Doctor, 3-1
    (7th) Krug, 6-1
Parx Racing   (5th) Wylda Wylde, 8-1
    (9th) Simovitch, 6-1
Turf Paradise   (3rd) Arizona Jeremy, 8-1
    (6th) My Dad Is Thirsty, 5-1

