Spot Plays Jan. 14

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Spin Doctor, 3-1
|(7th) Krug, 6-1
|Parx Racing
|(5th) Wylda Wylde, 8-1
|(9th) Simovitch, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Arizona Jeremy, 8-1
|(6th) My Dad Is Thirsty, 5-1
