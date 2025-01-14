Spot Plays Jan. 15

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(3rd) We Called Sol, 5-1
|(6th) Valyrian Sky, 8-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Black Ace, 6-1
|(2nd) Silent Power, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Bubbly Champagne, 9-2
|(5th) Tinta Roja, 8-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Rosetta, 8-1
|(4th) Kantbackoff, 7-2
|Parx
|(1st) Demolition Woman, 9-2
|(5th) Yodel E. A. Who, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Allen Princess, 4-1
|(5th) Emmett, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Take Charge Desi, 5-1
|(5th) Temple City Magic, 10-1
Leave a Reply