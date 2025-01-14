January 14, 2025

Spot Plays Jan. 15

January 14, 2025

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town   (3rd) We Called Sol, 5-1
    (6th) Valyrian Sky, 8-1
Delta Downs   (1st) Black Ace, 6-1
    (2nd) Silent Power, 4-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Bubbly Champagne, 9-2
    (5th) Tinta Roja, 8-1
Mahoning Valley   (1st) Rosetta, 8-1
    (4th) Kantbackoff, 7-2
Parx   (1st) Demolition Woman, 9-2
    (5th) Yodel E. A. Who, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs   (2nd) Allen Princess, 4-1
    (5th) Emmett, 7-2
Turfway Park   (1st) Take Charge Desi, 5-1
    (5th) Temple City Magic, 10-1

