January 15, 2025

Spot Plays Jan. 16

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Scoot Daddy, 4-1
(4th) Kolomio, 9-2
Charles Town (1st) June Belle, 6-1
(5th) Porch Swing, 6-1
Delta Downs (3rd) Ocean’s Ruler, 5-1
(4th) She Smiled At Me, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) She Gone d’Wild, 7-2
(4th) Mo Diva, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (5th) Roar of the Beast, 9-2
(7th) Miguel’s Belle, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Tiz Speedy, 8-1
(4th) Irish Unity, 8-1
Santa Anita (1st) Goodfella, 5-1
(6th) Yacowlef, 4-1
Sunland Park (1st) Short Round Bound, 4-1
(2nd) Big Hopes, 9-2
Turfway Park (3rd) Maynard, 7-2
(7th) Pretty Liam, 4-1

