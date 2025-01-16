January 16, 2025

Spot Plays Jan. 17

January 16, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) I Am Ev, 5-1
(7th) Notmysteppingstone, 9-2
Charles Town (3rd) Sarah’s Candy Camp, 7-2
(6th) Abolitionist, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Mr. Faversham, 7-2
(2nd) Snow Flurry, 6-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Beltera, 7-2
(5th) The Paddock Pastor, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Madroc, 4-1
(2nd) American of Course, 6-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Bond’s Belle, 8-1
(6th) Aikman’s Audible, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (1st) You Vee Cee, 4-1
(6th) J T’s Imagination, 7-2
Santa Anita (2nd) Your Royal Flyness, 9-2
(3rd) Code Duello, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Initforthelove, 6-1
(6th) Cat One, 4-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Cassiopeia, 4-1
(6th) Drunken Sailor, 7-2

*


