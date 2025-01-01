Spot Plays Jan. 2

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Giant’s Fire, 4-1
|(5th) Wind Dancer, 8-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Knockout Win, 9-2
|(4th) Smokin Lady, 9-2
|Delta Downs
|(3rd) He’s Late Again, 6-1
|(4th) Sammy Danseur Jr., 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(4th) Tonteria, 7-2
|(8th) Good Thief, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Makia, 7-2
|(4th) She’s So Sexy, 5-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Nikolaou, 4-1
|(2nd) Watchoutforweaver, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Warrior Ted, 7-2
|(3rd) Two Thirty Five, 6-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Temper Tantrum, 7-2
|(6th) Hey Olivia, 7-2
