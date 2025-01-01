January 1, 2025

Spot Plays Jan. 2

January 1, 2025 Spot Plays

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Giant’s Fire, 4-1
(5th) Wind Dancer, 8-1
Charles Town (2nd) Knockout Win, 9-2
(4th) Smokin Lady, 9-2
Delta Downs (3rd) He’s Late Again, 6-1
(4th) Sammy Danseur Jr., 9-2
Fair Grounds (4th) Tonteria, 7-2
(8th) Good Thief, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Makia, 7-2
(4th) She’s So Sexy, 5-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Nikolaou, 4-1
(2nd) Watchoutforweaver, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Warrior Ted, 7-2
(3rd) Two Thirty Five, 6-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Temper Tantrum, 7-2
(6th) Hey Olivia, 7-2

