Spot Plays Jan. 22

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Neverpopthecork, 9-2
|(3rd) Lucago, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Bella Mendy, 7-2
|(2nd) Royal Poppy, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Solo Surprise, 7-2
|(5th) Liberty Belle, 7-2
|Parx
|(3rd) Dark Duchess, 4-1
|(7th) Iconic Legacy, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) I Love Venezuela, 6-1
|(5th) E M’s Treasuregirl, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Mt. Zeror, 10-1
|(5th) Eitherinorintheway, 4-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) I Gotta Bolt, 4-1
|(4th) Just Like You, 4-1
