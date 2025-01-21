January 21, 2025

Spot Plays Jan. 22

January 21, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Neverpopthecork, 9-2
(3rd) Lucago, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Bella Mendy, 7-2
(2nd) Royal Poppy, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) Solo Surprise, 7-2
(5th) Liberty Belle, 7-2
Parx (3rd) Dark Duchess, 4-1
(7th) Iconic Legacy, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) I Love Venezuela, 6-1
(5th) E M’s Treasuregirl, 3-1
Turf Paradise (4th) Mt. Zeror, 10-1
(5th) Eitherinorintheway, 4-1
Turfway Park (3rd) I Gotta Bolt, 4-1
(4th) Just Like You, 4-1

