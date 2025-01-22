January 23, 2025

Spot Plays Jan. 23

January 22, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Army Gal, 3-1
(4th) She’s Fascinating, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Paddy’s Gift, 8-1
(5th) Supers Lucky Lady, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (6th) Got Thunder, 7-2
(8th) Risk It, 8-1
Santa Anita (3rd) Excel Calculator, 7-2
(5th) How About Pavel, 4-1
Sunland Park (2nd) Holottalute, 4-1
(5th) Unbridled Beauty, 6-1
Turf Paradise (4th) Vinniebob, 4-1
(5th) Lansdowne, 5-1
Turfway Park (1st) Blazing Guns, 6-1
(2nd) Mustang Lady, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2025 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs