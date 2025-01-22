Spot Plays Jan. 23

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Army Gal, 3-1
|(4th) She’s Fascinating, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Paddy’s Gift, 8-1
|(5th) Supers Lucky Lady, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(6th) Got Thunder, 7-2
|(8th) Risk It, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Excel Calculator, 7-2
|(5th) How About Pavel, 4-1
|Sunland Park
|(2nd) Holottalute, 4-1
|(5th) Unbridled Beauty, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Vinniebob, 4-1
|(5th) Lansdowne, 5-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Blazing Guns, 6-1
|(2nd) Mustang Lady, 4-1
