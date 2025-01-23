January 23, 2025

Spot Plays Jan. 24

January 23, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Midnight Trouble, 8-1
(6th) First Class Cat, 5-1
Charles Town (3rd) Guilted, 6-1
(5th) Mat Matters, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) La Tremenda, 5-1
(5th) Rachels Song, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (5th) Mitole’s Wish, 6-1
(6th) Exalted Joy, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (1st) Independent Paul, 5-1
(6th) Trafalgar Shore, 6-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Soul of Midnight, 6-1
(4th) Pineapple Juice, 9-2
Sunland Park (3rd) Shug’s Rocket, 9-2
(5th) Ulookikeuloveme, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Dontbesoogrouchy, 4-1
(4th) Mylastredcent, 7-2
Turfway Park (1st) Uneven Kiel, 7-2
(3rd) Cut Glass, 3-1

