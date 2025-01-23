Spot Plays Jan. 24

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Midnight Trouble, 8-1
|(6th) First Class Cat, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Guilted, 6-1
|(5th) Mat Matters, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) La Tremenda, 5-1
|(5th) Rachels Song, 6-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(5th) Mitole’s Wish, 6-1
|(6th) Exalted Joy, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Independent Paul, 5-1
|(6th) Trafalgar Shore, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Soul of Midnight, 6-1
|(4th) Pineapple Juice, 9-2
|Sunland Park
|(3rd) Shug’s Rocket, 9-2
|(5th) Ulookikeuloveme, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Dontbesoogrouchy, 4-1
|(4th) Mylastredcent, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Uneven Kiel, 7-2
|(3rd) Cut Glass, 3-1
