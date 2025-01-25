Spot Plays Jan. 26

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Patriarchal, 5-1
|(5th) Exploration, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Mark the Moose, 9-2
|(3rd) Gastown, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Insanity It Seems, 9-2
|(6th) King d’Oro, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Genieinabridle, 9-2
|(5th) Imperial Sky, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Super Enticing, 5-1
|(5th) Gryphon, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Crown Magic, 9-2
|(6th) Whatmakessammyrun, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Misspent, 4-1
|(6th) Inouaintalkintome, 6-1
