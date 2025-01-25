January 25, 2025

Spot Plays Jan. 26

January 25, 2025

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Patriarchal, 5-1
(5th) Exploration, 9-2
Fair Grounds (2nd) Mark the Moose, 9-2
(3rd) Gastown, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Insanity It Seems, 9-2
(6th) King d’Oro, 4-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Genieinabridle, 9-2
(5th) Imperial Sky, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Super Enticing, 5-1
(5th) Gryphon, 7-2
Santa Anita (3rd) Crown Magic, 9-2
(6th) Whatmakessammyrun, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Misspent, 4-1
(6th) Inouaintalkintome, 6-1

