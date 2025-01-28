January 28, 2025

Spot Plays Jan. 29

January 28, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Pour Me a Drink, 10-1
(3rd) Impetus Echo, 7-2
Delta Downs (2nd) La. Grand Slam, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Force of Law, 6-1
(2nd) Gone Nuts, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Money Room, 5-1
(7th) Literary, 5-1
Parx (1st) D Day, 4-1
(4th) Dance a Dini, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Forever Again, 7-2
(7th) Calming Sea, 9-2
Turf Paradise (6th) Team Concept, 6-1
(7th) Keen Heir, 9-2
Turfway Park (2nd) Taking Charge Desi, 5-1
(3rd) Forever Spirit, 7-2

