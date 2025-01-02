January 2, 2025

Spot Plays Jan. 3

January 2, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Sobieski, 8-1
(4th) Tempting Lady, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) Inside Risk, 4-1
(4th) Raise a Ruckus, 5-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Great Escape, 9-2
(3rd) Deal With It, 7-2
Fair Grounds (2nd) Lily’s Creed. 7-2
(4th) Mischief Joke, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Splurge, 6-1
(3rd) Breezethrutime, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (5th) Summer Shoes, 4-1
(6th) Dinahs Girl, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Boys of Summer, 7-2
(3rd) Bermondsey, 6-1
Santa Anita (1st) Toppers at Seaside, 4-1
(7th) Ultimate Hy, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Lady Dominance, 5-1
(7th) Forever Again, 7-2
Turfway Park (2nd) Mansfield Tiger, 9-2
(4th) Three On the Tree, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2025 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs