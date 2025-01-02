Spot Plays Jan. 3

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Sobieski, 8-1
|(4th) Tempting Lady, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Inside Risk, 4-1
|(4th) Raise a Ruckus, 5-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Great Escape, 9-2
|(3rd) Deal With It, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Lily’s Creed. 7-2
|(4th) Mischief Joke, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Splurge, 6-1
|(3rd) Breezethrutime, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(5th) Summer Shoes, 4-1
|(6th) Dinahs Girl, 3-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Boys of Summer, 7-2
|(3rd) Bermondsey, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Toppers at Seaside, 4-1
|(7th) Ultimate Hy, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Lady Dominance, 5-1
|(7th) Forever Again, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Mansfield Tiger, 9-2
|(4th) Three On the Tree, 6-1
