January 29, 2025

Spot Plays Jan. 30

January 29, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Kiss Me Hardy, 6-1
(5th) Brooklyn Rhapsody, 6-1
Charles Town (2nd) Wueen Nefertari, 5-1
(6th) Speedy Bubbles, 4-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Knocked Out, 4-1
(4th) Biloxi, 6-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Willtorun, 6-1
(5th) Money Kingdom, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Mac to Moore, 7-2
(6th) Blueberry Hill, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Social History, 3-1
(5th) Bobby G, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (4th) Pattern Bet, 7-2
(5th) Feathers Road, 6-1
Parx (5th) Don Tequilas, 8-1
(6th) Iconic Legacy, 6-1
Sunland Park (1st) Iowa Hawkeye, 7-2
(8th) Big Hopes, 6-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Safecracker Sue, 4-1
(4th) Al TIrah, 5-1

