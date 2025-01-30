January 30, 2025

Spot Plays Jan. 31

January 30, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Augustine Red, 7-2
(7th) Vamonos Vamonos, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) Funkie, 4-1
(4th) Changes, 9-2
Delta Downs (1st) Mr Liam and Alan, 3-1
(3rd) Jenny’s Day, 6-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Everylittlesingh, 7-2
(5th) Fully Volatile, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) R Wins Aren’t Luck, 7-2
(5th) Ever Dangerous, 5-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Hello Sunshine, 8-1
(7th) Secret Zipper, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Tiffany Twist, 4-1
(6th) Foie Gras, 6-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Falabella, 4-1
(6th) Battle Cruiser, 8-1
Tampa Bay Downs (6th) Catatumbo, 4-1
(8th) Havildar, 7-2
Turfway Park (3rd) Temporarilyforever, 9-2
(6th) Pure Panic, 9-2

