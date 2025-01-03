Spot Plays Jan. 4

January 4, 2025

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Hatch, 9-2
(4th) Valiant Majesty, 5-1
Charles Town (1st) Field of Roses, 4-1
(4th) Controlled Temper, 9-2
Delta Downs (1st) Eli’s Girl, 7-2
(7th) Northwind, 5-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Tommy G, 5-1
(6th) Good Conduct, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Buzz Rocket, 6-1
(5th) Edith, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Momissioner, 8-1
(5th) Two Dollar Eddie, 5-1
Santa Anita (1st) Andreadytorumble, 5-1
(6th) Orange Thunder, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Admiral Mo, 4-1
(5th) Vingativa, 10-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Swaggish, 9-2
(4th) Script, 7-2

