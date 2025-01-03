Spot Plays Jan. 4

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Hatch, 9-2
|(4th) Valiant Majesty, 5-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Field of Roses, 4-1
|(4th) Controlled Temper, 9-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Eli’s Girl, 7-2
|(7th) Northwind, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Tommy G, 5-1
|(6th) Good Conduct, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Buzz Rocket, 6-1
|(5th) Edith, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) Momissioner, 8-1
|(5th) Two Dollar Eddie, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Andreadytorumble, 5-1
|(6th) Orange Thunder, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Admiral Mo, 4-1
|(5th) Vingativa, 10-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Swaggish, 9-2
|(4th) Script, 7-2
