Spot Plays Jan. 8

January 7, 2025

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Wednesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town   (4th) Unified Weekend, 5-1
    (7th) Honey B B, 7-2
Delta Downs   (5th) Butchy Boy, 8-1
    (6th) Astrology Girl, 9-2
Mahoning Valley   (5th) Nick Can Fix, 10-1
    (7th) Thru the Vine, 8-1
Parx Racing   (2nd) Track of My Tears, 5-1
    (7th) Jump a Fox, 5-1
Penn National   (1st) Crystal Water, 4-1
    (3rd) Reigert Girls, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs   (1st) Cajun Venom, 3-1
    (9th) Rose Collector, 3-1
Turf Paradise   (3rd) Austin City Girl, 3-1
    (5th) Chirag, 6-1

