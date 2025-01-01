Studlydoright guns for third stakes win in Jerome

Studlydoright is the most accomplished of the eight newly turned three-year-olds entered in the $150,000 Jerome S. at Aqueduct on Saturday, a one-mile test that serves as the first Road to the Kentucky Derby prep of 2025.

A precocious sort who broke his maiden at first asking in early May, Studlydoright followed up with a victory in the 5 1/2-furlong Tremont S. at Saratoga. His form has been mixed since, the highlight being a half-length decision in the track-and-distance Nashua S. in early November.

STUDLYDORIGHT, the 2YO son of @DarleyAmerica stallion Nyquist, wins the Nashua Stakes with Xavier Perez aboard for trainer Jerry Robb. pic.twitter.com/VhVgtdaaNQ — NYRA (🗽) (@TheNYRA) November 2, 2024

Studlydoright was most recently fourth in the nine-furlong Remsen (G2), but missed some training beforehand, according to trainer Jerry Robb.

“I wasn’t sure he was quite fit enough. He came up like he might’ve been a little light, because we lost the track at Laurel Park quite a few days,” Robb said. “He is a little bit fitter. I know he is fit, like I said, last time he came up a little short on me.”

Cyclone State enters off back-to-back wins in overnight company at the Jerome track and distance. The son of McKinzie was the lone speed in both races, though, and could see pressure from the likes of Enduring Spirit, Mansetti, and Georgia Magic.

Among those likely to make their move in the latter stages are Ican, second best to Cyclone State in the latter’s allowance win on Dec. 6, and McAfee, who enters off two solid runs against lesser at Churchill Downs for the hot Rick Dutrow barn.

The Jerome field is rounded out by Omaha Omaha, a Maryland raider who skipped over the mud to win an allowance at Laurel by seven lengths in his most recent start.

The Jerome offers Kentucky Derby (G1) qualifying points of 10-5-3-2-1 to the respective top five finishers.