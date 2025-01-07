January 8, 2025

Top Brisnet Class Ratings Dec. 30-Jan. 5

January 7, 2025 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Horse   Track   Dist(Cond)   Date   BRIS Class
Nelson Avenue   PRX   7f (my)   12/31   122.3
Irish Maxima   PRX   7f (my)   12/31   122.3
Supreme Law   PRX   1m 70y (my)   12/31   122.1
Barnes   SA   7f (ft)   1/4   121.8
Seize the Night   OP   1 1/8m (my)   1/5   121.7
Look Forward   SA   7f (ft)   1/5   120.1
Hall of Fame   FG   1 1/16m (gd)   1/5   119.9
Offaly Cool   PRX   1 1/16m (my)   12/31   119.9
Richi (CHI)   SA   6f (ft)   1/4   119.7
Red Flag   OP   6f (my)   1/5   119.7
Five G   GP   1m (ft)   1/1   119.7
G W’s Girl   OP   6f (ft)   1/4   119.7
Ouster   AQU   1m (ft)   1/4   119.4
Hollywood Beauty   PRX   7f (sy)   12/30   119.3
Greener Pastures   PRX   1 1/16m (my)   12/31   119.2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2025 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs