Top Brisnet Class Ratings Dec. 30-Jan. 5

|Horse
|Track
|Dist(Cond)
|Date
|BRIS Class
|Nelson Avenue
|PRX
|7f (my)
|12/31
|122.3
|Irish Maxima
|PRX
|7f (my)
|12/31
|122.3
|Supreme Law
|PRX
|1m 70y (my)
|12/31
|122.1
|Barnes
|SA
|7f (ft)
|1/4
|121.8
|Seize the Night
|OP
|1 1/8m (my)
|1/5
|121.7
|Look Forward
|SA
|7f (ft)
|1/5
|120.1
|Hall of Fame
|FG
|1 1/16m (gd)
|1/5
|119.9
|Offaly Cool
|PRX
|1 1/16m (my)
|12/31
|119.9
|Richi (CHI)
|SA
|6f (ft)
|1/4
|119.7
|Red Flag
|OP
|6f (my)
|1/5
|119.7
|Five G
|GP
|1m (ft)
|1/1
|119.7
|G W’s Girl
|OP
|6f (ft)
|1/4
|119.7
|Ouster
|AQU
|1m (ft)
|1/4
|119.4
|Hollywood Beauty
|PRX
|7f (sy)
|12/30
|119.3
|Greener Pastures
|PRX
|1 1/16m (my)
|12/31
|119.2
Leave a Reply