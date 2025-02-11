Arkansas Speed by Circuit Feb. 3-9

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Wild Bout Hilary
|4F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 2/8
|91
|Bedard
|4G
|1 1/8m (ft)
|OP 2/3
|88
|Nullify
|4C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 2/7
|88
|Trident Hit
|8H
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 2/8
|88
|Eastside Cool
|7G
|1m (ft)
|OP 2/8
|86
|Seas of Normandy
|5G
|1m (ft)
|OP 2/8
|85
|Delphia
|5M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 2/7
|84
|On a Spree
|9G
|1m (ft)
|OP 2/8
|84
|Stand Proud
|7G
|1m (ft)
|OP 2/3
|80
|Reveille Valley
|4G
|1m (ft)
|OP 2/3
|76
|Tis Charming
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 2/3
|76
|Royal Laughter
|5M
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 2/3
|71
|Gee No Hollander
|3C
|1m (ft)
|OP 2/7
|69
|Payne
|10G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/8
|93
|Hymn
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/8
|91
|Mazoku
|6M
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/3
|87
|One Ten Stadium
|6G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/7
|87
|Nuit Magique
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/8
|86
|She’s Not a Joke
|4F
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/3
|81
|Hey Eugene
|5H
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/7
|78
|Mo Rum
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/7
|76
|Timbavati
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/3
|76
|She’s Storming
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/3
|75
|Stormbender
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/8
|74
|Sharp Swinger
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/7
|92
|Authentic Gallop
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 2/7
|85
|Princess Em Too
|3F
|1m (ft)
|OP 2/8
|85
|Oklahoma Logic
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/7
|80
|Double Ride
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 2/7
|77
