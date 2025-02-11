February 11, 2025

Arkansas Speed by Circuit Feb. 3-9

February 11, 2025 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/3-2/9) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Wild Bout Hilary 4F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 2/8 91
Bedard 4G 1 1/8m (ft) OP 2/3 88
Nullify 4C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 2/7 88
Trident Hit 8H 1 1/16m (ft) OP 2/8 88
Eastside Cool 7G 1m (ft) OP 2/8 86
Seas of Normandy 5G 1m (ft) OP 2/8 85
Delphia 5M 1 1/16m (ft) OP 2/7 84
On a Spree 9G 1m (ft) OP 2/8 84
Stand Proud 7G 1m (ft) OP 2/3 80
Reveille Valley 4G 1m (ft) OP 2/3 76
Tis Charming 4G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 2/3 76
Royal Laughter 5M 1 1/16m (ft) OP 2/3 71
Gee No Hollander 3C 1m (ft) OP 2/7 69
Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/3-2/9) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Payne 10G 6f (ft) OP 2/8 93
Hymn 3C 6f (ft) OP 2/8 91
Mazoku 6M 6f (ft) OP 2/3 87
One Ten Stadium 6G 6f (ft) OP 2/7 87
Nuit Magique 4F 6f (ft) OP 2/8 86
She’s Not a Joke 4F 6f (ft) OP 2/3 81
Hey Eugene 5H 6f (ft) OP 2/7 78
Mo Rum 5G 6f (ft) OP 2/7 76
Timbavati 5M 6f (ft) OP 2/3 76
She’s Storming 5M 6f (ft) OP 2/3 75
Stormbender 3C 6f (ft) OP 2/8 74
Top Winning Speed Ratings (2/3-2/9) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Sharp Swinger 3C 6f (ft) OP 2/7 92
Authentic Gallop 3C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 2/7 85
Princess Em Too 3F 1m (ft) OP 2/8 85
Oklahoma Logic 3F 6f (ft) OP 2/7 80
Double Ride 3C 6f (ft) OP 2/7 77

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2025 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs