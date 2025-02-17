Baffert trainees draw strong support in Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4

Roughly 2 1/2 months out from the 2025 Kentucky Derby (G1), bettors have concluded trainer Bob Baffert has a strong chance to secure a record-breaking seventh Derby win.

The top two individual choices in Pool 4 were Baffert trainees. Undefeated San Vicente (G2) winner Barnes closed at 8-1, while champion two-year-old male Citizen Bull settled at 9-1 after opening his sophomore campaign with a win in the Robert B. Lewis (G3).

Barnes has been the individual favorite in three straight pools; he offered 13-1 in Pool 2 and 6-1 in Pool 3.

Baffert has won the Derby six times since 1997, tying the record set by Ben Jones from 1938-1952. Other Baffert trainees available for betting in Pool 4 included Robert B. Lewis runner-up Rodriguez (29-1), Sunland Park Derby winner Getaway Car (50-1), Del Mar Futurity (G1) conqueror Gaming (70-1), and maiden winner San Saba (107-1).

Beyond the Baffert trainees, Holy Bull (G3) winner Burnham Square (15-1), Southwest (G3) runner-up Sandman (16-1), Street Sense (G3) victor Sovereignty (17-1), and Los Alamitos Futurity (G2) winner Journalism (19-1) proved popular. Last year’s Breeders’ Futurity (G1) hero East Avenue (18-1) drew support as well, though his popularity waned following a 10th-place finish in Saturday’s Risen Star (G2) at Fair Grounds.

One notable horse who wasn’t available for individual betting was Magnitude, who won the Risen Star by 9 3/4 lengths in a fast time. He closed at 168-1 in Pool 2 and 186-1 in Pool 3, but failed to make the cut for Pool 4 after finishing sixth in last month’s Lecomte (G3). Bettors who wished to back Magnitude in Pool 4 had to settle for the 9-2 odds available on the “All Other Three-Year-Olds” option.

💣's away in the G2 Risen Star!



Magnitude goes gate-to-wire and dominates the competition at 43/1 under @_benacurtis for trainer Steve Asmussen!



The 3YO colt picked up 50 points towards the @kentuckyderby! 🌹



🎥 TwinSpiresReplay pic.twitter.com/NLNfNhQRto — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) February 16, 2025

Rounding out the betting interests were John Hancock (21-1), Chancer McPatrick (23-1), Disco Time (30-1), Captain Cook (35-1), Patch Adams (37-1), River Thames (38-1), Built (43-1), Tappan Street (46-1), First Resort (49-1), Hypnus (51-1), Coal Battle (58-1), Grande (61-1), Jonathan’s Way (61-1), Speed King (64-1), Gate to Wire (66-1), Keep It Easy (69-1), Poster (70-1), Tiztastic (73-1), Ferocious (76-1), Sand Devil (85-1), Rapture (85-1), Vassimo (96-1), Tip Top Thomas (103-1), Innovator (111-1), Sorcerer’s Silver (128-1), Cyclone State (143-1), Praetor (171-1), and Legitimate (294-1).

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 5 is slated for March 14-16. It will run simultaneously with the lone Kentucky Oaks Future Wager Pool.