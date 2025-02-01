Citizen Bull extends Baffert streak in Robert B. Lewis

Unraced since his victory in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1), last year’s divisional champion Citizen Bull picked up right where he left off with another front-running coup in Saturday’s $200,000 Robert B. Lewis (G3) at Santa Anita. The 9-10 favorite topped the trifecta for Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, who was winning this Kentucky Derby (G1) prep for the seventh straight year and 13th time overall.

Citizen Bull was also extending his control of the Road to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard. By adding 20 points to his account, the son of leading sire Into Mischief boosted his total to 60 points.

Although Citizen Bull was the class of the five-horse field, Baffert had cautioned the stoutly-built colt would benefit from the run. Moreover, during his winter vacation, stablemates Rodriguez and Madaket Road emerged as promising prospects themselves. Factor in the possibility of a contentious pace scenario, and Citizen Bull didn’t appear to be a slam-dunk on paper.

But the recently crowned champion two-year-old male was in no mood to relinquish his status. Other than a bobble at the start, Citizen Bull didn’t put a foot wrong. The bay rapidly recovered to take charge, leveraging his inside post 2 to outhustle Rodriguez and fellow pace player Clock Tower.

Under regular rider Martin Garcia, Citizen Bull carved out splits of :23.27 and :47.06, began to get away through six furlongs in 1:10.99, and widened his advantage down the lane. He stamped his authority by 3 3/4 lengths while finishing the mile in 1:36.71.

Rodriguez, who briefly eased back into third on the backstretch before coming on again, was best of the rest in his stakes debut (10 points). Madaket Road reported home another 2 1/4 lengths adrift in third (six points), trailed by Clock Tower (four points) and Valentines Candy (two points) in the strung-out field.

Citizen Bull and Rodriguez share the same ownership consortium of SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Stonestreet Stables, Dianne Bashor, Determined Stables, Robert E. Masterson, Tom J. Ryan, Waves Edge Capital, and Catherine Donovan. Nearly all of the same partners are involved in Madaket Road, with the exception being Stonestreet.

Citizen Bull’s scorecard now stands at 5-4-0-1, $1,421,000, including consecutive wins in the American Pharoah (G1), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, and now the Lewis. The Del Mar debut winner sustained his only loss when third in the Del Mar Futurity (G1), where he lagged uncharacteristically off the pace for Mike Smith.

Bred by Robert and Lawana Low in Kentucky, Citizen Bull went to his current connections for $675,000 as a Keeneland September yearling. His dam, the Distorted Humor mare No Joke, is a half-sister to multiple Grade 1 queen Moonshine Memories and Grade 2-place stakes scorer Indian Evening. This is the further family of 1997 Horse of the Year Favorite Trick and multiple Grade 1 star Tiz the Law, the Belmont (G1) and Travers (G1) winner in 2020.