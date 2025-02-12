February 12, 2025

Citizen Bull listed as 6-1 individual favorite in Pool 4 of Kentucky Derby Future Wager

Citizen Bull wins Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita.
Citizen Bull wins Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita. (Photo by Benoit Photo)

Champion two-year-old Citizen Bull, a convincing winner of the Robert B. Lewis (G3) on Feb. 1, has been installed as the 6-1 morning line favorite among 39 individual entrants in Pool 4 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW), which opens its three-day run Friday.

Win and exacta bets will be offered in Pool 4, which opens Friday at noon (ET) and closes Sunday at 6 p.m., and wagering is available at racetracks and simulcast outlets across North America and online through TwinSpires.com, the official wagering provider of Churchill Downs Incorporated and the Kentucky Derby.

Six-time Kentucky Derby winner Bob Baffert leads all trainers with six entrants, including Barnes, who is listed as the 8-1 second choice among individual entrants and was bet down to 6-1 favoritism in Pool 3 last month.

Four runners in Saturday’s Risen Star (G2) at Fair Grounds — Built, East Avenue, Jonathan’s Way, and Vassimo — are included in Pool 4.

In total, six Future Wager pools were scheduled ahead of the $5 million Kentucky Derby (G1) on May 3. Pool 5 will run March 14-16 and Pool 6 is scheduled for April 3-5. Pool 5 will also include the Kentucky Oaks Future Wager.

The mutuel field of “All Other 3-Year-Olds” tops Churchill Downs oddsmaker Mike Battaglia’s morning line at 9-2.

There are no refunds in the Kentucky Derby Future Wager. If Churchill Downs officials determine during the duration of this week’s pool that one of the wagering interests experiences an injury, illness or other circumstance that would prevent the horse from participating in the Kentucky Derby, betting on the individual horse will be suspended immediately.

More information, Brisnet.com past performances and real-time odds on the Kentucky Derby Future Wager will be available before the pool opens Friday at KentuckyDerby.com.

Complete FieldMorning Line Odds
#1 Barnes8-1
#2 Built30-1
#3 Burnham Square20-1
#4 Captain Cook20-1
#5 Chancer McPatrick25-1
#6 Citizen Bull6-1
#7 Coal Battle40-1
#8 Cyclone State50-1
#9 Disco Time25-1
#10 East Avenue15-1
#11 Ferocious50-1
#12 First Resort40-1
#13 Gaming40-1
#14 Gate to Wire30-1
#15 Getaway Car80-1
#16 Grande30-1
#17 Hypnus80-1
#18 Innovator50-1
#19 John Hancock25-1
#20 Jonathan’s Way50-1
#21 Journalism20-1
#22 Keep It Easy50-1
#23 Legitimate80-1
#24 Patch Adams30-1
#25 Poster40-1
#26 Praetor50-1
#27 Rapture25-1
#28 River Thames25-1
#29 Rodriguez20-1
#30 San Saba40-1
#31 Sand Devil40-1
#32 Sandman40-1
#33 Sorcerer’s Silver80-1
#34 Sovereignty20-1
#35 Speed King30-1
#36 Trappen Street40-1
#37 Tip Top Thomas50-1
#38 Tiztastic80-1
#39 Vassimo50-1
#40 All Other 3-Year-Olds9-2

