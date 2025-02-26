Classic-placed Mindframe returns to action on Fountain of Youth Day undercard

Mindframe, runner-up to Dornoch in both the Belmont (G1) and Haskell (G1) last summer, will be making his first start since the latter event on July 20 when he breaks from post 1 in the $200,000 Gulfstream Park Mile (G2) on Saturday.

A dominating winner of a maiden and allowance prior to the 1 1/4-mile renewal of the Belmont at Saratoga, Mindframe was sidelined during the second half of 2024 due to bone bruising.



“[The bone bruising] set us back for a little bit but he’s done really well since then,” trainer Todd Pletcher said. “Hopefully we have him ready enough to run well here and then keep him moving forward for the rest of the year.

“One of the things with him is he’s a May 13 foal, so we always felt like he would continue to improve as he matured.”

Steal Sunshine is the reigning titlist in the Gulfstream Park Mile, having won by a nose as the betting favorite last year. Another leading contender is the once-beaten Encino, last year’s Lexington (G3) and John Battaglia Memorial winner who returned from a nine-month spell in mid-January to win a third-level allowance at Fair Grounds.

Dashman and Cash Equity, who were separated by a nose in the W.L. McKnight (G3) last out, square off again in the $200,000 Mac Diarmida (G2). The 11-furlong grass test also features multiple graded stakes winner Missed the Cut, who competed at Royal Ascot when last seen in June; Kentucky Turf Cup (G2) hero Grand Sonata; and Grade 3 scorer Sugoi from the barn of Mike Maker, who has won the Mac Diarmida five times since 2019.

Major Dude, who landed the Fort Lauderdale (G2) in December before finishing a close sixth in the Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1), looks like the horse to beat in the $150,000 Canadian Turf (G3) over 1 1/16 miles. A competitive renewal of the $150,000 Honey Fox (G3) for fillies and mares is also on tap, with recent Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G2) third In Our Time perhaps a slight favorite. Leading contenders in the $150,000 The Very One (G3) for fillies and mares at 1 3/8 miles on the grass include La Mehana, Forever After All, and Immensitude.

The $200,000 Herecomesthebride (G3) for three-year-old fillies over one mile on the turf is led by Sweetest Chant S. winner Vixen, while Mi Bago goes for his third stakes win of the Championship meet in the $200,000 Colonel Liam S. for three-year-olds over the same course and distance.