Coal Battle triumphs in Rebel; Quietside, Alexander Helios upset Honeybee, Razorback

On a Sunday afternoon of upsets at Oaklawn Park, Coal Battle and Quietside starred in the Rebel (G2) and Honeybee (G3) while Alexander Helios battled to victory in the Razorback H. (G3).

Rebel (G2)

The $1.25 million Rebel attracted 13 horses vying for the 50-25-15-10-5 Road to the Kentucky Derby qualification points available to the top five finishers.

Despite entering off victories in Remington Springboard Mile S. and Smarty Jones S. on the Kentucky Derby (G1) trail, Coal Battle started as an 11-1 longshot in his graded stakes debut. That didn’t stop him from conquering all comers and boosting his record on dirt to a perfect 5-for-5.

With Juan Vargas in the saddle for trainer Lonnie Briley, Coal Battle settled in fifth position early on, as many as eight lengths behind fast fractions of :22.47 and :45.72 set by Madaket Road. In between them were Innovator, Smoken Wicked, and Speed King.

Coal Battle edged closer through six furlongs in 1:10.94, and down the homestretch he forged ahead of Madaket Road to score by 1 1/4 lengths in 1:43.01.

“My plan was just to follow the leaders,” said Vargas. “At the three-eighths pole, I began to move and he just took off. He responded. I was so happy with that. I knew I had horse, but (Madaket Road) just kept running. Around the sixteenth pole, my horse started to put his neck in front and I knew I had more horse today and he ran well to the finish line. It’s the best race he’s ever run. The field was stronger than his previous races, for sure. There were some nice horses, horses that can run. He showed that he can run, too.”

Madaket Road was the only speed horse to survive the hot pace, holding for second place by half a length over Sandman. Publisher, Tiztastic, Admiral Dennis, Hypnus, Brereton’s Baytown, Dreaminblue, Speed King, Hot Gunner, Innovator, and Smoken Wicked trailed the field.

Bred by Hume Wornall and Jay Adcock, Coal Battle is owned by Norman Stables. The son of Coal Front has compiled a 7-5-0-0 career record with earnings of $1,188,875.

Winning the Rebel elevated Coal Battle to the top of the Road to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 70 points. Madaket Road (31 points), Sandman (29 points), and Tiztastic (19 points) respectively rank fifth, sixth, and 14th, while Publisher (10 points) sits outside the top 20 in 27th place.

Honeybee (G3)

Placed in the Alcibiades (G1), Golden Rod (G2), and Martha Washington S. on the Road to the Kentucky Oaks, Quietside secured her first win in a Kentucky Oaks (G1) qualifier when upsetting the 1 1/16-mile $500,000 Honeybee at 10-1 odds.

Her path to victory proved straightforward. Under jockey Jose Ortiz, the daughter of Malibu Moon pressed fractions of :23.19, :46.87, and 1:11.81 before taking over from pacesetter Five G to win by one length in 1:43.63.

“I knew what I was riding. I liked her when I worked her. I rode her with a lot of confidence,” said Ortiz. “I broke and made an early move to the first turn because I wanted to get a forward position. She was travelling good (on the second turn). I was waiting for the right moment to make my move. When I did it, she was there for me.”

Five G held second by 3 1/2 lengths over Demoiselle (G2) winner and 9-10 favorite Muhimma, while Necessity and Quickick rounded out the top five. Anonima, Look Forward, Jenkin, Going Steady, Take Charge Milady, Gunite Max, Flash Wear, and Classic Appeal completed the order of finish.

A Shortleaf Stable homebred trained by John Ortiz, Quietside earned the lion’s share of the 50-25-15-10-5 Kentucky Oaks qualification points up for grabs. With 68 points in total, she’s vaulted to the top of the leaderboard. Five G (25 points), Muhimma (25 points), Quickick (19 points), and Necessity (10 points) currently rank fifth, sixth, 14th, and 22nd.

Razorback H. (G3)

From start to finish, the 1 1/16-mile $500,000 Razorback H. for older horses was a three-horse battle. Banishing set fractions of :23.81, :47.60, and 1:11.42 while pursued by Alexander Helios and First Mission. The margins between them narrowed down the homestretch until Alexander Helios struck the finish line in front by a head in 1:41.88, with Banishing edging First Mission by a neck for runner-up honors.

Full Screen, Skinner, Crupi, Red Route One, Henro, Baddest Good Boy, Creative Minister, Dimatic, Tonka Warrior, Cooke Creek, and Seize the Night trailed.

Alexander Helios is a homebred racing for John Fradkin and Diane Fradkin. Saffie Joseph Jr. trains the four-year-old son of Cairo Prince, and jockey Tyler Gaffalione had the mount.