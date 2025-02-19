First Mission looking for fresh start in Razorback

First Mission early last year appeared as if he’d be a potential player in the older male division, but after two dull efforts during the summer his campaign was essentially over. On Sunday, the Godolphin homebred will start from scratch as one of 14 horses entered in the $500,000 Razorback H. (G3) at Oaklawn Park.

Oaklawn once again serves as the place where First Mission will try and regroup. After an uncharacteristically poor showing in the Pegasus World Cup (G1) last January, First Mission reappeared at Oaklawn and landed the Essex H. by five lengths.

His follow-up was just as good, a four-length romp in the Alysheba (G2) over the slop at Churchill Downs. But things went south for First Mission afterwards. A weakening fourth as the odds-on choice in the Stephen Foster (G1), the son of Street Sense was subsequently cold on the board for the Whitney (G1) and was beaten more than 10 lengths.

Crupi finished ahead of First Mission in their two prior meetings in the Pegasus World Cup and Whitney, but last year’s Suburban (G2) winner has evolved into a plodding type who made little noise in three starts since the Whitney. The Razorback’s 1 116-mile distance is also likely to prove too short for him.

More intriguing perhaps is Grade 3 winner Skinner, third to Hit Show in the Louisiana (G3) last time in his debut for Cherie DeVaux. Another to have placed behind Hit Show recently is Alexander Helios, who rebounded to win a second-level allowance at Gulfstream for trainer Saffie Joseph.

Banishing has won four of his last five, all sprints, for trainer David Jacobsen, including a six-furlong overnight stakes at Oaklawn last month. Possessing raw talent but conceding a lot of experience is Baddest Good Boy, a Norm Casse-trained son of Bernardini who enters the Razorback with a 2-for-2 record in overnight company.

Red Route One, like First Mission, is a multiple graded stakes winner. However, the deep closer hasn’t threatened in two starts since July, and the Steve Asmussen barn has clicked at an unusually low 9% clip in Hot Springs this winter.