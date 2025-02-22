Forever Young edges Romantic Warrior in epic Saudi Cup

The richest race in the world became a race for the ages on Saturday, as Forever Young and Romantic Warrior fulfilled hopes of an epic clash in the $20 million Saudi Cup (G1).

Hong Kong legend Romantic Warrior drew first blood with a brilliant move turning for home at King Abdulaziz Racecourse, proving that he could indeed transfer his turf form to dirt. But Japan’s dirt superstar Forever Young stayed on relentlessly in deep stretch to deny Romantic Warrior by a neck.

Not only did the top two draw 10 1/2 lengths clear of third Ushba Tesoro, who had been the near-miss runner-up here last year, but the final time for about 1 1/8 miles – 1:49.09 – was the fastest in the six runnings of the Saudi Cup. The cream, so to speak, really did rise to the top.

Romantic Warrior, the world’s all-time richest racehorse, was bet down to 4-5 favoritism in the World Pool thanks to the loyalty of the Hong Kong players. Forever Young was dispatched as the 2.30-1 second choice, paying $6.60 stateside.

So dominant were the chief protagonists on paper, and in the market, that no other horses went off at single digits. France’s Facteur Cheval and the lone U.S. hope, Rattle N Roll, ranked as the 12-1 co-third choice.

Romantic Warrior fans could take heart right away as he broke well and secured good early position right behind the speed. As expected, Dubai shipper Walk of Stars took the early lead. Forever Young had the early pace to cross over from the far outside post 14 and chase Walk of Stars. Locally-based Al Musmak and Defunded were also in the vanguard wider out.

Rounding the far turn, Forever Young advanced between Walk of Stars and the Saudi pace factors to make it a line of four abreast. Romantic Warrior angled out five wide and engulfed them all with his trademark acceleration, and regular pilot James McDonald hadn’t even asked him in earnest.

The only rival able to counterpunch was Forever Young. Although the Yoshito Yahagi trainee was briefly caught for speed when Romantic Warrior struck the front, he had the gears to stay in proximity as the rest fell away. And regular rider Ryusei Sakai knew that he had a long stretch to build momentum.

Romantic Warrior tried to establish enough separation in his bid for glory, and he did achieve a daylight margin with about a furlong to go. Once Sakai switched Forever Young to the outside, he began to chip away at the deficit and gradually reeled in the valiant Romantic Warrior.

Forever Young’s inexorable rally on Saturday was vaguely reminiscent of his victory in last year’s Saudi Derby (G3), although there were significant differences. Unlike a year ago, Forever Young didn’t make unforced errors, get himself out of position, or snatch victory in a last-gasp lunge at the wire.

Romantic Warrior came agonizingly close, and even in defeat, he added another dimension to an already-historic resume. Trainer Danny Shum confirmed that he will revert to his familiar surface for the April 5 Dubai Turf (G1).

Two other Japanese runners, Ushba Tesoro and Wilson Tesoro, rounded out the superfecta. Rattle N Roll offered a belated rally in fifth, just missing fourth by a neck. Next came Ramjet, Facteur Cheval, Wait to Excel, Wootton’sun, Defunded, Al Musmak, Walk of Stars, and recent Argentine transplants El Kodigo and Intense for Me. Scotland Yard, the also-eligible, was withdrawn after winning Friday’s Tuwaiq Cup.

The Saudi Cup result capped a terrific night for Team Japan, with a total of four winners. Yahagi and Sakai were celebrating a double, after Shin Emperor lifted the Neom Turf Cup (G2). Ascoli Piceno nipped compatriot Win Marvel in the 1351 Turf Sprint (G2), and Byzantine Dream completed a sweep of the turf stakes in the Red Sea Turf H. (G2).

Campaigned by Susumu Fujita, Forever Young boosted his bankroll to about $14.2 million from a record of 10-8-0-2. His only losses have come in the most prestigious 1 1/4-mile dirt races in the U.S., last year’s Kentucky Derby (G1) and Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1). The son of Real Steel is unbeaten in Japan, where he landed the 2023 Zen-Nippon Nisai Yushun and JBC Nisai Yushun as well as last fall’s Japan Dirt Classic and Tokyo Daishoten (G1).

With Friday’s news that the Saudi Cup is now part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge program, Forever Young earned a free ticket back to the Classic at Del Mar. Based on his performance here, the maturing four-year-old could be even more formidable this November.

But first, Forever Young will return to Meydan, the scene of his romp in the 2024 UAE Derby (G2), for the April 5 Dubai World Cup (G1). The stage is set for an unprecedented Saudi Cup/World Cup double.