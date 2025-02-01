Gate to Wire pulls off Swale upset; Vixen, Charlie’s to Blame capture turf stakes

Gate to Wire didn’t win the $155,000 Swale S. at Gulfstream Park on Saturday in the manner his name might suggest, but he won the seven-furlong dash for three-year-olds well, in a 13-1 upset over five rivals including a pair of last-out graduates that took a bulk of the wagering support.

While 9-10 favorite Gunmetal and 7-5 second choice Grayscale were struggling with a full quarter mile left to race, Gate to Wire began ranging up under a full steam entering the stretch and drove on by inside the final furlong. Under Dylan Davis, Gate to Wire won by five lengths in a time of 1:22.51 over a fast track and paid $29.20.

Macho Music finished second in the strung-out field, four lengths ahead of Gunmetal. Grayscale weakened to fifth after showing early speed.

The Swale was the second win five starts for Gate to Wire, who races for Donegal Stable and is trained by Todd Pletcher. His three starts at age two all occurred on turf. After taking his debut at Saratoga, the Kentucky-bred son of Munnings finished second in the Futurity (G3) and 10th in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (G1).

The Swale was the first start on dirt for Gate to Wire, whose Jan. 9 prep was a fifth-place finish in an allowance over Gulfstream’s Tapeta track.

“He won his debut on the grass and we thought at that point he was training a little better on the grass. He was second in the Futurity and then we ran him in the Breeders’ Cup. Looking to get a race into him here and five furlongs was just too short,” Pletcher said. “Actually, the original plan was to run him back on relatively short rest in an allowance race and that didn’t fill so we figured let’s take a shot while he’s doing good. It seems like these Munnings run on anything.”

In the $150,000 Sweetest Chant S. for three-year-old fillies, Vixen confirmed her class over five rivals, winning the 1 1/16-mile grass test by 2 1/4 lengths with a stalk-and-pounce trip.

The 4-5 favorite under John Velazquez, Vixen took over from pacesetting La Gioconda around the far turn and was not seriously challenged while extending her lead through the stretch. Ramsey Pond finished second, while second choice Correto finished third.

A daughter of Vekoma, Vixen covered the firm course in 1:40.32. Mark Casse trains the filly for D J Stable and Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners.

This was the second win in five starts for Vixen, who after a maiden win at Woodbine second out start finished a neck second in the Natalma (G1) at Woodbine and sixth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1) at Del Mar.

The $150,000 Kitten’s Joy S., for three-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles on the turf, was won by Charlie’s to Blame by a diminishing head over Maui Strong. It was two lengths back to 9-5 favorite Test Score in the field of seven.

Last seen on Dec. 1 breaking his maiden in wire-to-wire fashion over the Del Mar turf, Charlie’s to Blame finished up in 1:40.48 under Luis Saez and paid $8.20. He races for a wide-ranging partnership that includes BG Stables and Roadrunner Racing, and is trained by Peter Eurton.

A son of Blame and the Medaglia d’Oro mare Silent Bond, Charlie’s to Blame has now won two of four starts.