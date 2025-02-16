Hall of Fame prevails as favorite in Mineshaft

Hall of Fame wasn’t quite ready for prime time a year ago this weekend at Fair Grounds when finishing seventh in the Risen Star (G2), despite attracting notable betting support.

Twelve months later, Hall of Fame is far more experienced and much closer to the finished article. On Saturday’s Risen Star Day program, the four-year-old landed the first stakes win of his career in the $247,500 Mineshaft (G3) by a head over Komorebino Omoide.

Following the Risen Star, Hall of Fame fared even worse in the Louisiana Derby (G2), finishing 10th of 11. He was subsequently sidelined for eight months, but after two impressive allowance wins, started as the 17-10 favorite in the 1 1/16-mile Mineshaft.

A ground-saving third for much of the race, Hall of Fame was tipped outside rivals by jockey Jose Ortiz in upper stretch and inside the final furlong steadily wore down Komorebino Omoide, who had inherited the lead from pacesetter Maycocks Bay approaching the eighth pole.

Hall of Fame finished a head in front of Komorebino Omoide, who had drifted out late in the race and instigated contact with the winner. An objection against Hall of Fame by the rider of Komorebino Omoide was disallowed by track stewards.

Hall of Fame finished up in 1:42.89 over a fast track and paid $5.40. There was a 2 1/4-length gap between Komorebino Omoide and Maycocks Bay, while Batten Down, Heroic Move, Tuscan Sky, 2024 Louisiana Derby winner Catching Freedom, and Warrior Johny completed the order of finish.

Hall of Fame, a son of Gun Runner, is owned by the Coolmore principals and is trained by Steve Asmussen. He’s now won four of seven lifetime starts.

“He hasn’t taken a misstep since he came back, and the sky’s the limit for him,” Asmussen said.

The trend of horses registering their first career stakes win began earlier on the Fair Grounds card. Taking Candy was the second of three on the afternoon, as the five-year-old prevailed in the $175,000 Fair Grounds (G3), a nine-furlong test for older horses contested over a firm turf.

Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., Taking Candy guided the son of Twirling Candy to a stalk-and-pounce, one-length triumph over 10-1 pacesetter Higgins Boat. What Say Thee was another length behind in third, while 2-1 favorite Unit Economics checked in fifth in the field of nine.

Taking Candy covered the course in 1:50.44 and paid $8.60. He races for Roy and Gretchen Jackson’s Lael Stables and is trained by Cherie DeVaux.

Taking Candy entered the Fair Grounds with a pair of allowance wins and second-place finishes in a pair of Saratoga stakes, the 2023 Saranac (G3) behind turf star Carl Spackler, and the Bernard Baruch S. last summer.

The Fair Grounds was only the ninth career start for Taking Candy, and his fourth career win. If able to put together a full campaign, there figures to be more successes like this.

The Argentinean import Nanda Dea improved her U.S. record to 2-for-2 by taking the the $100,000 Albert M. Stall Memorial, but it could have been by more with better racing luck.

Full of run in upper stretch while waiting for a gap to open between rivals, Nanda Dea instead saw that opportunity close. Jockey Jose Ortiz then had to tip the six-year-old out for a clear path, and once found, Nanda Dea produced a strong kick to prevail by a half-length over long-time leader Join the Dance.

Way to Be Marie, who blocked Nanda Dea’s progress while engaging Join the Dance, finished three parts of a length behind in third.

Sent off as the 13-10 favorite in the field of 11 fillies and mares, Nanda Dea returned $4.60 after covering 1 1/16 miles on the turf in 1:44.64.

Owned by Happy Friday and trained by Nacho Correas, Nanda Dea won a third-level allowance at Keeneland in her U.S. debut last October. The daughter of Fortify was a four-time stakes winner in Argentina, including in Group 1 company. She has now won eight of 10 lifetime starts.

Mansa Musa, who had finished second or third in five of eight prior stakes attempts, finally secured his first added-money victory, albeit narrowly, in the $98,000 Colonel Power S.

Under Irad Ortiz Jr., Mansa Musa was just up to defeat a determined Kavod by a head in the 5 1/2-furlong turf dash for older horses. Demolition Duke was a length behind in third, while 8-5 No Nay Hudson weakened to fourth in the field of seven.

Mansa Musa covered the course in 1:03.69 and paid $5.80. He is trained by Bill Mott and races for the partnership of Gary Barber and Team Valor.

A four-year-old Irish-bred son of Ten Sovereigns, Mansa Musa was Group 3-placed in Ireland at two and last season, after his importation, earned minor checks in the Palisades S., Quick Call (G3), and Franklin-Simpson (G1).