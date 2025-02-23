King makes history on Costa Nova in BC WAYI February, wins Hyacinth with Luxor Cafe

Jockey Rachel King had a banner day at Tokyo on Sunday, winning both stakes with U.S. racing implications.

After guiding 4-5 favorite Luxor Cafe to victory in the Hyacinth S. on the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby, she made history aboard Costa Nova in the “Win and You’re In” February (G1). The Australian-based British expat became the first woman to ride a JRA Grade 1 winner on the flat.

February (G1)

Katsumi Yoshida’s Costa Nova remained perfect in his six Tokyo starts in the February, securing a fees-paid berth to the Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1). But it might be a mistake to typecast him as merely a horse-for-the-course. The upwardly-mobile son of Lord Kanaloa sports an overall mark of 10-7-1-0 for trainer Tetsuya Kimura, and he may well continue his progress as he explores other venues.

Costa Nova, the 3.30-1 second choice, was coming off a victory in the Feb. 2 Negishi (G3) here. Although he didn’t get away cleanly on Sunday, King helped him regroup quickly and reach a sensible early position. The bay raced within striking distance of pacesetter Mitono O and his stalkers, William Barows and Sunday Funday.

Straightening for home, Costa Nova had all the daylight in the world as he set his sights on the leaders. Sunday Funday and William Barows were in a dogfight once Mitono O dropped out of contention. Costa Nova joined the fray but soon forged clear.

A new danger arrived on the scene in the form of Sunrise Zipangu. Aiming to give 70-year-old trainer Hidetaka Otonashi one last major win before his impending retirement, Sunrise Zipangu flashed home on the inside.

But King kept Costa Nova to task, and he was always doing enough to hold Sunrise Zipangu at bay by three-quarters of a length in 1:35.5 for the metric mile.

King commented on her historic accomplishment on the flat. It had been two decades since Rochelle Lockett won a JRA Grade 1 over the jumps, the 2002 Nakayama Daishogai, aboard Gilded Age.

“I’m very proud to be the first female jockey (to win a JRA G1 title on the flat) but also proud that Japan has welcomed me as a jockey and not just a ‘female’ jockey – something that I always strive to be,” King said.

“I’m one of everyone and we’re treated the same, so I’m always thankful to Japan and all the supporters for welcoming me like that. They’ve given me huge support last year and also this year so it’s nice to be able to repay them with a Group 1.”

Mikki Fight, the 2.30-1 favorite, made headway for third, a neck up on defending champion Peptide Nile. Emperor Wakea, who appeared to be working out an ideal tracking trip, didn’t find as much as he telegraphed and checked in fifth. Meisho Hario, Gaia Force, Tagano Beauty, Ater Astraea, Sunday Funday, Dura Erede, Helios, William Barows, 2023 Kentucky Derby (G1) alum Derma Sotogake, Mitono O, and Ammothyella completed the order of finish.

Costa Nova is out of the Heart’s Cry mare Colorful Blossom, from the further family of Grade 1 star Celestine as well as graded scorers Diamond on the Run, Law Professor, and Zozos.

Hyacinth S.

Luxor Cafe emulated his full brother, Japanese dirt champion Cafe Pharoah, by capturing the Hyacinth over the same metric mile. Likewise owned by Koichi Nishikawa and trained by Noriyuki Hori, the son of American Pharoah and Grade 2 vixen Mary’s Follies rallied from off a tepid pace and took charge down the lane.

Fellow Triple Crown nominee Promised Gene, who was compromised by a tardy start, delivered an even more eye-catching rally from last. Gaining fast on Luxor Cafe, she missed by just a half-length.

(L) Listed 1600m 3yo Hyacinth Stakes at Tokyo:



A Kentucky Derby Points Race



Won by 3c 9. LUXOR CAFE 🇺🇸 (American Pharoah x Mary's Follies (More Than Ready)) under Rachel King 🇦🇺🇬🇧.



1.37.6



Held off the flying filly 3. PRECIOUS GENE (Nadal 🇺🇸) #JRA pic.twitter.com/WrEkISjWZQ — Graham Pavey (@LongBallToNoOne) February 23, 2025

Luxor Cafe clocked 1:37.6 while banking 30 points to rank as the new Japan Road leader. The bay was extending his winning streak to three following a track-and-trip maiden score in juvenile-record time and a Nakayama allowance. He is now the fourth stakes winner produced by Mary’s Follies, who is also responsible for 2022 champion turf mare Regal Glory and multiple Grade 3 victor Night Prowler along with her Japanese “Cafes.”

Promised Gene, a hitherto unbeaten daughter of Nadal, picked up 15 points to take over the second spot on the leaderboard. The only two non-nominated entrants, Don in the Mood and Admire Daytona, placed third and fourth, good for nine points and six points, respectively. Dragon received three points for rounding out the top five.

The Japan Road concludes with the March 29 Fukuryu S. at Nakayama.