LIVE: 2025 Risen Star chat ahead of Saturday racing

Risen Star weekend kicks off tomorrow at 1:00 PM EST (12:00 PM CT) with a full slate of races, including key Road to the Kentucky Derby and Oaks prep races. The excitement builds with the Risen Star Stakes, the first race offering 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby.

Featuring a mix of familiar contenders and rising stars, let’s dive into an hour-long discussion about the Risen Star. Our experts are eager to hear your thoughts and insights as we head into tomorrow’s race day.

Meet our panel of experts

Today we welcome author and history expert Jennifer Kelley, professional of pedigree Kellie Reilly, and handicapping authority Vance Hanson. Join in on their discussion as they chat about tomorrow’s upcoming Road to the Kentucky Derby race.

Our group of experts want to hear from YOU!

With some familiar contenders, and some new ones we want you to comment, ask questions, share, and let us know what you think.

Here is how our TwinSpires chat power hour is going to work. We will break the hour into three segments, where each expert will discuss their passion. Feel free to chat at anytime! Below you will find today’s schedule.

*All times are in EST and are subject to change slightly based on discussion.

3:15 PM — Jennifer will take the figurative floor as she discusses the rich history of the Risen Star and its connection with a very well-known Triple Crown winner.

3:30 PM — Kellie will discuss the pedigree angle of some key contenders running in this year’s Risen Star. Sharing her wealth of pedigree knowledge.

3:45 PM — Vance will wrap us up with his authoritative expert handicapping skills, giving his expert picks for the Risen Star and professional analysis.