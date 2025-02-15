Saturday racing LIVE blog at Fair

Get ready for an exciting day of racing at the Fair Grounds Risen Star Weekend! The first race is just around the corner, kicking off a full schedule of races, results, exclusive trackside coverage, expert Fair Grounds picks, special offers, and more. The day culminates with the Rachel Alexandra S. (Kentucky Oaks qualifier) and the featured Risen Star S. (Kentucky Derby qualifier). It’s a must-attend event for any horse racing fan!

This year’s races feature a mix of returning champions and exciting new contenders, promising a thrilling day of competition. Share your predictions, experiences, and passion for horse racing – we want to hear from you!

Join us at the Fair Grounds or follow all the action with the TwinSpires Live Blog!