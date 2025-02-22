Shin Emperor, Ascoli Piceno, Byzantine Dream sweep Saudi Cup Day turf stakes for Japan

Odds-on favorite Shin Emperor wired Saturday’s $2 million Neom Turf Cup (G2), kicking off a clean sweep of the Saudi Cup Day turf stakes for Japan. Favored Ascoli Piceno nailed Win Marvel in the $2 million 1351 Turf Sprint (G2), and Byzantine Dream upset the $2.5 Red Sea Turf H. (G2) to complete the triple at King Abdulaziz Racecourse.

Neom Turf Cup (G2)

Shin Emperor represented the connections of Forever Young – owner Susumu Fujita, trainer Yoshito Yahagi, and jockey Ryusei Sakai – who would crown the evening in a climactic Saudi Cup (G1).

Last seen missing by a neck in the Japan Cup (G1), Shin Emperor sported the key formlines in a race largely composed of the usual suspects. The one possible complication was the muddling pace scenario, and Sakai eliminated it by dictating terms himself.

Once Shin Emperor controlled his own destiny, rather than being a hostage to fortune, the outcome was assured. The lesser-fancied of the Joseph O’Brien duo, Trustyourinstinct, tried to play the role of gadfly, but Shin Emperor was unflappable. The flashy chestnut shook free swinging into the stretch and held sway by 1 3/4 lengths, negotiating about 1 5/16 miles in 2:07.74 on the good-to-firm course.

A blanket finish ensued for the minor awards. Calif, last year’s third-placer, charged up the fence late to snare runner-up honors.

Al Riffa, O’Brien’s well-backed contender, stayed on another half-length astern in third. This was a pleasing comeback that should bring him on for his further objectives.

Haunted Dream held fourth by the same margin from Straight, who took the overland route and made mild headway in fifth. Spirit Dancer was a non-threatening sixth in his title defense. Sovereign Spirit, Trustyourinstinct, Bolide Porto, and Killer Ability rounded out the order of finish.

Shin Emperor, a full brother to 2020 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (G1) hero Sottsass and a half-brother to 2018 Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1) champion Sistercharlie, has sparked hopes from the beginning. Bred in France, he was sold for the top price of €2.1 million as an Arqana August yearling, and Yahagi was already discussing his aims for the Arc.

The blueblood son of Siyouni promptly won his first two starts as a juvenile, including the 2023 Radio Nikkei Hai Kyoto Nisai (G3). Then he endured a losing skid while turning in several excellent efforts in defeat.

Second in the Hopeful (G1) at two, Shin Emperor was third in the 2024 Tokyo Yushun (Japanese Derby) (G1) and Irish Champion (G1) in his Arc prep. Although he floundered on very soft going in Paris and wound up 12th in the Arc, he came back with a vengeance as the runner-up in the Japan Cup. Shin Emperor finally regained the winning thread on Saturday and returned $3.70. His resume reads 10-3-3-2 with a bankroll in the vicinity of $3.65 million.

1351 Turf Sprint (G2)

Sunday Racing Co.’s Ascoli Piceno likewise justified favoritism, but only by forcing her head in front of longtime leader Win Marvel on the wire. Galvanized from an inside tracking spot by Christophe Lemaire, the Yoichi Kuroiwa filly finished 1351 meters (about 6 3/4 furlongs) in 1:17.88 and paid $6.20.

Win Marvel nearly engineered the front-running coup from post 12, but had to settle for concluding the Japanese exacta. Goemon continued the pattern of Bahraini shippers punching above their weight in this race, looming menacingly another length back in third.

Dark Trooper closed for fourth, with a gap of 4 1/2 lengths back to Byline. Defending champion Annaf got no nearer than sixth. Ten Happy Rose, who did not replicate her forward tactics from her fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1), was a belated seventh. Next came Uncle, Malyan, American hope Howard Wolowitz, Task Force, Ava Go Joe, and the eased Witness Stand.

Ascoli Piceno improved her record to 8-5-2-0 while her bankroll hovers around $3 million. The daughter of Daiwa Major was voted Japan’s champion two-year-old filly after capping her perfect 2023 season in the Hanshin Juvenile Fillies (G1).

Not as lucky during her sophomore campaign, the dark bay was runner-up in the Oka Sho (Japanese 1000 Guineas) (G1) and NHK Mile Cup (G1) (where she recovered from a frightening traffic incident in the stretch). Ascoli Piceno resurfaced to win the Keisei Hai Autumn H. (G3), but she didn’t get the right set-up in the lucrative Golden Eagle at Australia’s Rosehill, checking in 12th as the favorite in a 20-horse field.

The third Japanese horse to take the 1351 Turf Sprint, Ascoli Piceno emulated another striking filly, Songline (2022), and Bathrat Leon (2023). She’s the latest advertisement for her deep family as a granddaughter of Group 1 winner Listen, whose relatives include Henrythenvigator.

Red Sea Turf H. (G2)

Kazumi Yoshida’s Byzantine Dream scored a new career high, and rewarded his loyalists with a $31.80 payout, in the about 1 7/8-mile Red Sea Turf.

The Tomoyasu Sakaguchi pupil was anchored at the back by new pilot Oisin Murphy, who made the clutch decision to circle the field leaving the far turn. Byzantine Dream catapulted to the front before Epic Poet and Continuous, the joint 7-2 favorites in the World Pool, could get themselves organized and deployed.

Epic Poet quickened well once he was able to split foes, but Byzantine Dream had flown. Crossing the wire with 1 1/4 lengths to spare, he clocked 3:06.63 under 132 pounds.

Continuous was a one-paced third, another two lengths adrift. Presage Nocturne tired to fourth. Al Nayyir prolonged the stats against the highweight in the Red Sea, toiling in fifth beneath his 137-pound impost. Deira Mile failed to settle well enough to see out the trip and weakened to a distant sixth. Gregory, who led early under 136 pounds, folded in seventh. Year of the Dragon, Jack Red Cloud, and the tailed-off Trafalgar Square concluded the field. Prydwen was pulled up on the backstretch.

Byzantine Dream was overlooked in the market because of a string of unplaced efforts. Winless since his photo-finish verdict in the Kisaragi Sho (G3) at this time last year, he finished up the track in the Satsuki Sho (Japanese 2000 Guineas) (G1) and Tokyo Yushun (Japanese Derby) (G1).

But the son of Epiphaneia hinted of turning the corner last fall, especially with a fast-finishing fifth in the Kikuka Sho (Japanese St Leger) (G1) in his only previous try at this distance. His comeback sixth in the Jan. 25 American Jockey Club Cup (G2) served as the tightener for his Saudi venture, which enhanced his line to 8-3-0-0 with earnings approaching $2 million.

Byzantine Dream hails from the family of champion Fusaichi Richard and multiple Group 1 queens Chrono Genesis and Normcore.