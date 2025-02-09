February 9, 2025

Spot Plays Feb. 10

February 9, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (5th) Dr. Zarnett, 8-1
    (6th) Wildcat Express, 6-1
Parx Racing   (6th) Try Harder, 9-2
    (9th) Level Up, 6-1
Turf Paradise   (4th) Finnley’s Kitten, 4-1
    (8th) In Vronsky Style, 10-1

