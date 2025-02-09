Spot Plays Feb. 10

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(5th) Dr. Zarnett, 8-1
|(6th) Wildcat Express, 6-1
|Parx Racing
|(6th) Try Harder, 9-2
|(9th) Level Up, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Finnley’s Kitten, 4-1
|(8th) In Vronsky Style, 10-1
