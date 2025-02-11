Spot Plays Feb. 12

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Maltese Rose, 4-1
|(5th) Renegade Rabbit, 8-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Doctor Leo, 5-1
|(7th) Muffin Nuts, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Gimme Mo Baby, 4-1
|(7th) Love Her Lots, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Golden Money, 6-1
|(3rd) Call Me Cassius, 4-1
|Parx
|(3rd) Alyvia’s Girl, 7-2
|(5th) Traders Luck, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Ghost Stalker, 9-2
|(6th) Don’tdrainmypocket, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Track Robber, 7-2
|(4th) Magens Bay, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Candy Cause, 7-2
|(2nd) Tartarian, 7-2
