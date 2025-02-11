February 11, 2025

Spot Plays Feb. 12

February 11, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (3rd) Maltese Rose, 4-1
(5th) Renegade Rabbit, 8-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Doctor Leo, 5-1
(7th) Muffin Nuts, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (5th) Gimme Mo Baby, 4-1
(7th) Love Her Lots, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Golden Money, 6-1
(3rd) Call Me Cassius, 4-1
Parx (3rd) Alyvia’s Girl, 7-2
(5th) Traders Luck, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Ghost Stalker, 9-2
(6th) Don’tdrainmypocket, 6-1
Turf Paradise (2nd) Track Robber, 7-2
(4th) Magens Bay, 7-2
Turfway Park (1st) Candy Cause, 7-2
(2nd) Tartarian, 7-2

