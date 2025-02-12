February 12, 2025

Spot Plays Feb. 13

February 12, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Karen’s Honor, 4-1
(5th) Looking for Ginny, 9-2
Charles Town (4th) Bold Rock, 10-1
(5th) Gala Star, 6-1
Delta Downs (1st) Tiz Sweet Candy, 3-1
(3rd) Drivehappy, 6-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Jocasta, 4-1
(4th) Mischief’s Machine, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Burnaway, 8-1
(6th) Breezethrutime, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (4th) That Khenny, 6-1
(7th) Supply Chain, 8-1
Penn National (1st) Sapphire Prince, 4-1
(4th) Titoschangedmyluck, 6-1
Sunland Park (5th) Scottie Jo, 4-1
(6th) Geebeesbigboy, 3-1
Turf Paradise (2nd) Pacific Zip, 7-2
(7th) Holden the Lute, 7-2
Turfway Park (3rd) Spoonie, 8-1
(6th) Richiesgotgame, 6-1

*


