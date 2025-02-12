Spot Plays Feb. 13

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Karen’s Honor, 4-1
|(5th) Looking for Ginny, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(4th) Bold Rock, 10-1
|(5th) Gala Star, 6-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Tiz Sweet Candy, 3-1
|(3rd) Drivehappy, 6-1
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Jocasta, 4-1
|(4th) Mischief’s Machine, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Burnaway, 8-1
|(6th) Breezethrutime, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) That Khenny, 6-1
|(7th) Supply Chain, 8-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Sapphire Prince, 4-1
|(4th) Titoschangedmyluck, 6-1
|Sunland Park
|(5th) Scottie Jo, 4-1
|(6th) Geebeesbigboy, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Pacific Zip, 7-2
|(7th) Holden the Lute, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Spoonie, 8-1
|(6th) Richiesgotgame, 6-1
Leave a Reply