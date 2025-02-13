February 13, 2025

Spot Plays Feb. 14

February 13, 2025

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Must Be Love, 9-2
(5th) Brooklyn Strong, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) Forever Takes Time, 9-2
(2nd) Eight Oz Mocha, 7-2
Delta Downs (4th) Addi Bug, 9-2
(6th) Adieu Aces, 7-2
Fair Grounds (3rd) Prince Lancelot, 7-2
(6th) Hide the Bride, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Rancho Vista, 7-2
(7th) Fly the W, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (1st) A Dollar a Day, 4-1
(7th) Keen Cat, 9-2
Penn National (1st) Bronx Boys, 9-2
(2nd) Warrior On Tap, 9-2
Santa Anita (4th) Preem, 8-1
(5th) Honorable Gal, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Tiz Erin, 9-2
(2nd) Litigant, 6-1
Turfway Park (4th) Graydaria, 3-1
(5th) Haut Les Coeurs, 7-2

