Spot Plays Feb. 14

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Must Be Love, 9-2
|(5th) Brooklyn Strong, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Forever Takes Time, 9-2
|(2nd) Eight Oz Mocha, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(4th) Addi Bug, 9-2
|(6th) Adieu Aces, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Prince Lancelot, 7-2
|(6th) Hide the Bride, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Rancho Vista, 7-2
|(7th) Fly the W, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) A Dollar a Day, 4-1
|(7th) Keen Cat, 9-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Bronx Boys, 9-2
|(2nd) Warrior On Tap, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(4th) Preem, 8-1
|(5th) Honorable Gal, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Tiz Erin, 9-2
|(2nd) Litigant, 6-1
|Turfway Park
|(4th) Graydaria, 3-1
|(5th) Haut Les Coeurs, 7-2
Leave a Reply