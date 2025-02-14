Spot Plays Feb. 15

|Aqueduct
|
|(4th) R Funny Bizness, 10-1
|
|
|(7th) Patty Van Twinkle,
7-2
|Charles Town
|
|(7th) Sarah’s Candy Camp,
3-1
|
|
|(8th) Gericault, 3-1
|Delta
Downs
|
|(4th) Lo Lo’s Laughter, 5-1
|
|
|(9th) Highland Creek, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|
|(4th) Velvet Devil, 4-1
|
|
|(13th) Simply Joking, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(2nd) Fast Fixer, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) David’s Rose, 9-2
|Laurel
|
|(5th) Freeze the Fire, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Hittheroadjak, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(4th) Lord Diamond, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Crazy Cami, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(8th) Marula, 10-1
|
|
|(10th) Horizon Wildcat, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(2nd) Fly Commander, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Mamma Banned Me, 10-1
|Turfway Park
|
|(1st) Retail Therapy, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Trust Issues, 7-2
