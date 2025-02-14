February 14, 2025

Spot Plays Feb. 15

February 14, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (4th) R Funny Bizness, 10-1
    (7th) Patty Van Twinkle, 7-2
Charles Town   (7th) Sarah’s Candy Camp, 3-1
    (8th) Gericault, 3-1
Delta Downs   (4th) Lo Lo’s Laughter, 5-1
    (9th) Highland Creek, 4-1
Fair Grounds   (4th) Velvet Devil, 4-1
    (13th) Simply Joking, 4-1
Gulfstream Park   (2nd) Fast Fixer, 6-1
    (5th) David’s Rose, 9-2
Laurel   (5th) Freeze the Fire, 6-1
    (7th) Hittheroadjak, 7-2
Oaklawn Park   (4th) Lord Diamond, 3-1
    (8th) Crazy Cami, 4-1
Santa Anita   (8th) Marula, 10-1
    (10th) Horizon Wildcat, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (2nd) Fly Commander, 7-2
    (6th) Mamma Banned Me, 10-1
Turfway Park   (1st) Retail Therapy, 7-2
    (8th) Trust Issues, 7-2

