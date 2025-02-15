Spot Plays Feb. 16

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Light the Way, 3-1
|(6th) Magnolia Midnight, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Prince James, 3-1
|(8th) Contraband Early, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Strand of Gold, 5-1
|(8th) Adios Babe, 4-1
|Laurel
|(2nd) Joe the Jet, 4-1
|(7th) Call Another Play, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(4th) Dessert First, 6-1
|(7th) Airborne Elite, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Targaryis, 7-2
|(5th) Elwood Blues, 9-2
|Sunland Park
|(1st) McGeorge, 3-1
|(2nd) Majorwayhome, 6-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) El Principito, 5-1
|(9th) Mr Jack, 3-1
