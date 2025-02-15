February 15, 2025

Spot Plays Feb. 16

BRIS Spot Plays
For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (1st) Light the Way, 3-1
    (6th) Magnolia Midnight, 7-2
Fair Grounds   (2nd) Prince James, 3-1
    (8th) Contraband Early, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (5th) Strand of Gold, 5-1
    (8th) Adios Babe, 4-1
Laurel   (2nd) Joe the Jet, 4-1
    (7th) Call Another Play, 7-2
Oaklawn Park   (4th) Dessert First, 6-1
    (7th) Airborne Elite, 6-1
Santa Anita   (1st) Targaryis, 7-2
    (5th) Elwood Blues, 9-2
Sunland Park   (1st) McGeorge, 3-1
    (2nd) Majorwayhome, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs   (4th) El Principito, 5-1
    (9th) Mr Jack, 3-1

