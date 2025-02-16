February 16, 2025

Spot Plays Feb. 17

February 16, 2025

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Presidents’ Day Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct   (5th) The King Cheek, 6-1
    (8th) Neural Network, 8-1
Fair Grounds   (7th) Evanescence, 3-1
    (8th) Ez Roll, 9-2
Mahoning Valley   (1st) Wonder World, 9-2
    (7th) Lofty Cowtown, 8-1
Oaklawn Park   (6th) Calamity, 4-1
    (7th) Mumayaz, 4-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Financial Strength, 5-1
    (2nd) Love Like Crazy, 5-1
Santa Anita   (6th) Schwarzmeier, 4-1
    (8th) Frank Bullitt, 6-1
Turf Paradise   (6th) Fall Moon, 5-1
    (8th) Lady Athena, 9-2

