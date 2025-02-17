February 17, 2025

Spot Plays Feb. 18

February 17, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (3rd) Remember Me, 3-1
    (5th) Gold Buckle, 4-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Mine Seeker, 6-1
    (10th) We Be There, 6-1
Turf Paradise   (3rd) Manzoni, 9-2
    (6th) Makin My Fortune, 9-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2025 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs