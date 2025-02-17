Spot Plays Feb. 18

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Remember Me, 3-1
|(5th) Gold Buckle, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Mine Seeker, 6-1
|(10th) We Be There, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Manzoni, 9-2
|(6th) Makin My Fortune, 9-2
