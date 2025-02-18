February 18, 2025

Spot Plays Feb. 19

February 18, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Direct Cause, 3-1
(2nd) Quinn Elia, 7-2
Delta Downs (4th) Gabe’s Possum, 6-1
(7th) Flawless Takeover, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Nice and Good, 3-1
(5th) Competitive Saint, 5-1
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Seeyouinmydreams, 4-1
(4th) Bourbon and Ice, 3-1
Parx (2nd) Wild Captain, 5-1
(4th) Amalfi Lady, 9-2
Penn National (1st) Sapphire Prince, 4-1
(3rd) Quiet Appeal, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Claramente, 3-1
(4th) Ebben, 5-1
Turf Paradise (5th) Surprise Fashion, 8-1
(7th) Don’t Fly Stand By, 3-1
Turfway Park (4th) Yuma’s Shadow, 4-1
(8th) Sassy and Bold, 3-1

