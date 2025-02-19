Spot Plays Feb. 20

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Freed From Desire, 7-2
|(3rd) Penguin Parade, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Honor That Dude, 8-1
|(5th) Sarah in the House, 6-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Sparkle of Hope, 7-2
|(4th) Problem Solved, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Miss Morgan, 7-2
|(3rd) Princess Blakely, 5-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Gold Aspen, 7-2
|(5th) Grand Bey, 6-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Butter Be Quick, 7-2
|(5th) Candy Reward, 3-1
|Sunland Park
|(1st) Peekay, 7-2
|(2nd) Hardball, 9-2
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Run Smitty Run, 5-1
|(3rd) Drive Train, 4-1
