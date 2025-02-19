February 19, 2025

Spot Plays Feb. 20

February 19, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Freed From Desire, 7-2
(3rd) Penguin Parade, 7-2
Delta Downs (2nd) Honor That Dude, 8-1
(5th) Sarah in the House, 6-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Sparkle of Hope, 7-2
(4th) Problem Solved, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Miss Morgan, 7-2
(3rd) Princess Blakely, 5-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) Gold Aspen, 7-2
(5th) Grand Bey, 6-1
Penn National (2nd) Butter Be Quick, 7-2
(5th) Candy Reward, 3-1
Sunland Park (1st) Peekay, 7-2
(2nd) Hardball, 9-2
Turf Paradise (2nd) Run Smitty Run, 5-1
(3rd) Drive Train, 4-1

