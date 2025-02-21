February 21, 2025

Spot Plays Feb. 22

February 21, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Beira, 9-2
(5th) Conniving, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) Loving Gaze, 3-1
(7th) Princess Margaret, 4-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Unaffiliated, 7-2
(5th) Vobiscum, 3-1
Fair Grounds (4th) Mo Diva, 3-1
(8th) Tough Little Nut, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Tutta La Vita, 7-2
(3rd) Fortuna Belle, 5-1
Laurel Park (1st) Gambling Tzar, 5-1
(6th) Takethemoneyhoney, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Walstib, 9-2
(4th) Hot Day, 7-2
Santa Anita (2nd) Free Nomination, 8-1
(4th) Taishan, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Nervana, 6-1
(4th) Red Wing, 7-2
Turfway Park (5th) Megalodon, 7-2
(6th) Mikealicious, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2025 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs