Spot Plays Feb. 22

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Beira, 9-2
|(5th) Conniving, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Loving Gaze, 3-1
|(7th) Princess Margaret, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Unaffiliated, 7-2
|(5th) Vobiscum, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(4th) Mo Diva, 3-1
|(8th) Tough Little Nut, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Tutta La Vita, 7-2
|(3rd) Fortuna Belle, 5-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Gambling Tzar, 5-1
|(6th) Takethemoneyhoney, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Walstib, 9-2
|(4th) Hot Day, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Free Nomination, 8-1
|(4th) Taishan, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Nervana, 6-1
|(4th) Red Wing, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(5th) Megalodon, 7-2
|(6th) Mikealicious, 7-2
Leave a Reply