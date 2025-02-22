Spot Plays Feb. 23

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(4th) Chelonian, 6-1
|(6th) Malu, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Everylittlesingh, 7-2
|(2nd) Lucky Gem, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Mr Narcissistic, 5-1
|(5th) Dropkick Murphy, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Maddie Ten, 6-1
|(4th) Superlastingsecret, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Great Richie M, 8-1
|(5th) Faust, 4-1
|Santa Anita
|(5th) Lookin for Curly, 3-1
|(6th) Nepal, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Air Force Royalty, 7-2
|(5th) Mr Jack, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(4th) Yuma’s Shadow, 4-1
|(6th) Cruising Gal, 10-1
