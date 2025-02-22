February 22, 2025

Spot Plays Feb. 23

February 22, 2025

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Chelonian, 6-1
(6th) Malu, 9-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Everylittlesingh, 7-2
(2nd) Lucky Gem, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Mr Narcissistic, 5-1
(5th) Dropkick Murphy, 9-2
Laurel Park (1st) Maddie Ten, 6-1
(4th) Superlastingsecret, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Great Richie M, 8-1
(5th) Faust, 4-1
Santa Anita (5th) Lookin for Curly, 3-1
(6th) Nepal, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Air Force Royalty, 7-2
(5th) Mr Jack, 7-2
Turfway Park (4th) Yuma’s Shadow, 4-1
(6th) Cruising Gal, 10-1

