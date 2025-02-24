February 24, 2025

Spot Plays Feb. 25

February 24, 2025

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley   (6th) Queen Lexi, 4-1
    (10th) Vernon’s Best, 3-1
Turf Paradise   (5th) Love Alive, 4-1
    (6th) Deficit Maja, 6-1
Parx Racing   (1st) Mine Seeker, 6-1
    (10th) We Be There, 6-1

