Spot Plays Feb. 25

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(6th) Queen Lexi, 4-1
|(10th) Vernon’s Best, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(5th) Love Alive, 4-1
|(6th) Deficit Maja, 6-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) Mine Seeker, 6-1
|(10th) We Be There, 6-1
