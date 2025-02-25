Spot Plays Feb. 26

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Ghostlyprince, 4-1
|(4th) Ariel Moon, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Causin’ Mayhem, 4-1
|(5th) Unbounded Movement, 5-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Big Ginger, 8-1
|(6th) Dusty Billy, 7-2
|Parx
|(1st) I Don’t See Colors, 7-2
|(5th) Rock Me Gently, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) The Doorman, 8-1
|(4th) Miss C Banker, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Awesome Wildcat, 6-1
|(5th) Keep It Coming, 5-1
|Turfway Park
|(4th) Baroquen Record, 6-1
|(7th) Shipman, 7-2
