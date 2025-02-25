February 25, 2025

Spot Plays Feb. 26

February 25, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Ghostlyprince, 4-1
(4th) Ariel Moon, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Causin’ Mayhem, 4-1
(5th) Unbounded Movement, 5-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Big Ginger, 8-1
(6th) Dusty Billy, 7-2
Parx (1st) I Don’t See Colors, 7-2
(5th) Rock Me Gently, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) The Doorman, 8-1
(4th) Miss C Banker, 7-2
Turf Paradise (4th) Awesome Wildcat, 6-1
(5th) Keep It Coming, 5-1
Turfway Park (4th) Baroquen Record, 6-1
(7th) Shipman, 7-2

