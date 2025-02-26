Spot Plays Feb. 27

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Prince of Chill, 6-1
|(6th) Spun Size, 8-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Lil Big Boss, 9-2
|(7th) Our Street Angel, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) He’s a Real Outfit, 6-1
|(4th) Custom’s Cleared, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Quizler, 8-1
|(5th) Nantasket Beach, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Wonder World, 3-1
|(4th) Exalted Joy, 6-1
|Parx
|(4th) Namora, 6-1
|(7th) We Ready, 5-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Island Dream Girl, 6-1
|(4th) Rowdy Warrior, 6-1
|Sunland Park
|(2nd) Three Martinis, 3-1
|(5th) Blue Blazes Who, 4-1
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Capital Heat, 5-1
|(5th) Bad Sneakers, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Afternoon Heat, 6-1
|(3rd) Ms Temptation, 8-1
Leave a Reply