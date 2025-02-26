February 26, 2025

Spot Plays Feb. 27

February 26, 2025 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Prince of Chill, 6-1
(6th) Spun Size, 8-1
Charles Town (1st) Lil Big Boss, 9-2
(7th) Our Street Angel, 5-1
Fair Grounds (1st) He’s a Real Outfit, 6-1
(4th) Custom’s Cleared, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Quizler, 8-1
(5th) Nantasket Beach, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Wonder World, 3-1
(4th) Exalted Joy, 6-1
Parx (4th) Namora, 6-1
(7th) We Ready, 5-1
Penn National (2nd) Island Dream Girl, 6-1
(4th) Rowdy Warrior, 6-1
Sunland Park (2nd) Three Martinis, 3-1
(5th) Blue Blazes Who, 4-1
Turf Paradise (4th) Capital Heat, 5-1
(5th) Bad Sneakers, 7-2
Turfway Park (2nd) Afternoon Heat, 6-1
(3rd) Ms Temptation, 8-1

